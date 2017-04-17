Real Madrid are preparing a new deal for manager Zinedine Zidane as a "formality", according to reports.

The 44-year-old has impressed at the helm of the club since taking the reins in January 2016, winning the Champions League just four months later.

Los Blancos are in pole position to win La Liga this season and remain in the hunt for a second consecutive Champions League trophy and third in four years.

According to Marca, Zidane has proven himself to Real president Florentino Perez for both his success at the club as a player and manager, and for his loyalty.

The report goes on to say that a contract extension for Zidane until 2018 is a formality, regardless of whether they go on to claim any silverware this season.

Zidane spent five seasons as a player at Real between 2001 and 2006, before taking on a variety of roles at the Bernabeu and working his way up to his current position.