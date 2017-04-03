Real Madrid to consider move for Arsene Wenger?

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger could reportedly become a shock target for Real Madrid should they under-perform during the closing stages of the season.
Last Updated: Monday, April 3, 2017 at 09:33 UK

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has reportedly been placed under consideration by Real Madrid ahead of next season.

The Spanish giants currently lead La Liga and are through to the Champions League quarter-finals, but it appears that a failure to win either one or two trophies during the next two months could lead to change at the Bernabeu.

According to AS, president Florentino Perez will contemplate a change in the dugout should they not win the league title for the first time since 2012 or become the first team to successfully defend the Champions League trophy.

Perez has previously courted Wenger for the managerial position at Madrid, and it has been suggested that he would not be against replacing Zinedine Zidane with his more experienced compatriot.

It has previously been reported that Wenger is keen on signing a two-year extension to his contract with the Gunners but with the club claiming just four points from their last six Premier League fixtures, his future remains uncertain.

Should he not continue in his role in North London, he has indicated that he has no intention of retiring at this stage in his career.

