Frank Lampard: 'Dele Alli deserves PFA nomination above Alexis Sanchez'

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
© SilverHub
Former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard believes that Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli deserves to be nominated for the PFA Player of the Year award ahead of Alexis Sanchez.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 at 22:13 UK

Former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard has claimed that Dele Alli deserves to be up for the PFA Player of the Year award ahead of Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez.

Tottenham Hotspur's Alli was included in the nominees for the Young Player of the Year award, but was a notable absentee from the main prize despite having scored 13 Premier League goals since mid-December.

Sanchez, by contrast, enjoyed a fine start to the campaign and has 18 league goals to his name this season, but has begun to tail off in recent weeks during Arsenal's slump in form.

"Yes [Alli should be on the list]. I think the votes are too soon. If you look at the six there, Sanchez – in a team that has had quite a negative season at the moment, Arsenal – his season has petered out a little bit," Lampard told BBC Sport.

"I think with Dele Alli, his problem is that he had a weaker first half of the season, and maybe when the votes have gone in, we haven't seen the form he's been in of late.

"You would think with the technology today that the votes surely can be cast in the last week of the season. Not in the middle of February, it's crazy."

Eden Hazard, N'Golo Kante, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane are also up for the award.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Kane hails "fantastic" Tottenham result
>
View our homepages for Frank Lampard, Dele Alli, Alexis Sanchez, Eden Hazard, N'Golo Kante, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Frank Lampard: 'Dele Alli deserves PFA nomination above Alexis Sanchez'
 Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Mesut Ozil: 'I phoned Arsene Wenger asking for Arsenal move'
 Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Mesut Ozil: 'Bayern Munich loss one of darkest hours of my football career'
Agnew: 'I have sympathy for Wenger'Wenger: 'Speculation could be affecting form'Wenger refusing to bow down to Sanchez 'demands'Report: Arsenal beat Everton to Sead KolasinacWilshere hurt by "faltering" Arsenal form
Julian Draxler "would love" Ozil at PSGPreview: Middlesbrough vs. ArsenalMerson tips Wenger to stay on at ArsenalWenger: 'Sanchez deserves PFA nomination'Wenger brands Walcott comments 'unacceptable'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Frank Lampard: 'Dele Alli deserves PFA nomination above Alexis Sanchez'
 Mousa Dembele celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Bournemouth - as it happened
 Antonio Conte cleans his face during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Antonio Conte: 'Premier League title race is 50-50'
Kane hails "fantastic" Tottenham resultCook slams Spurs fans for cheering Wilshere injuryMan Utd eyeing Ross Barkley swoop?Alli in line for bumper new Spurs deal?Herrera: 'Chelsea will win Premier League'
Kane: 'I am glad to be back playing'Result: Spurs blow away Bournemouth to cut gap to fourTeam News: Kane back in Spurs starting XIDele Alli taking inspiration from GerrardPreview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Bournemouth
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Everton33169860372357
7Arsenal30166861392254
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 