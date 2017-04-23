New Transfer Talk header

Sinisa Mihajlovic admits Andrea Belotti could leave Torino

Fabio Quagliarella (R) and Andrea Belotti of Torino FC show their dejection during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and Torino FC at Juventus Arena on October 31, 2015 in Turin, Italy.
Torino boss Sinisa Milhajlovic concedes that in-demand Andrea Belotti could leave the Italian club at the end of the season.
Torino boss Sinisa Milhajlovic has conceded that in-demand Andrea Belotti could leave the Italian club at the end of the season if a big-money offer arrived.

Belotti, who has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United, has scored 27 times in 32 appearances for Torino during the 2016-17 campaign.

The Italian international is believed to have an £84m release clause inserted into his current deal, and Milhajlovic has admitted that Torino will find it difficult to keep hold of the Italian international.

"It would be difficult to replace Belotti. I hope he stays but if he does he must have the right mentality. We all hope Belotti stays at the club and he'd like to stay as well," Mihajlovic told reporters.

"However, big offers will come sooner or later and at that point it could be hard to stay. Belotti is 23 and he could score 30 goals each season. Some big club could come here and offer him five, six, seven million a year for five years.

"That would make 30 million. Let's presume he stays: what happens if he picks up an injury? What happens if he loses the right attitude? This is not an easy decision to make."

Belotti is the first player since Andriy Shevchenko to score 24 goals in a single Serie A season under the age of 24.

Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Man United 'closing on Andrea Belotti'
Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
