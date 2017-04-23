A report claims that Manchester United are close to signing Torino forward Andrea Belotti, who has a release clause in the region of £84m.

Manchester United are reportedly 'closing' on a deal for Torino striker Andrea Belotti.

The English club's need for a new centre-forward this summer has increased after Zlatan Ibrahimovic suffered a serious knee injury during Thursday's Europa League quarter-final second leg against Anderlecht.

Ibrahimovic's Old Trafford career is expected to come to an end this summer, while club captain Wayne Rooney could seek pastures new after a disappointing 2016-17 campaign.

At least one new forward is expected to arrive at Man United this summer, and according to The Mirror, the 20-time English champions are 'closing' on a deal for Belotti, who has an £84m release clause in his current contract.

The 23-year-old has scored 27 times in 32 appearances for Torino this season, while his 25 goals in Serie A have made him the leading scorer in the division.

Belotti, who joined Torino from Palermo in 2015, has also scored three times in seven appearances for the Italian national team.