New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester United 'closing on Andrea Belotti'

Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
© SilverHub
A report claims that Manchester United are close to signing Torino forward Andrea Belotti, who has a release clause in the region of £84m.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Manchester United are reportedly 'closing' on a deal for Torino striker Andrea Belotti.

The English club's need for a new centre-forward this summer has increased after Zlatan Ibrahimovic suffered a serious knee injury during Thursday's Europa League quarter-final second leg against Anderlecht.

Ibrahimovic's Old Trafford career is expected to come to an end this summer, while club captain Wayne Rooney could seek pastures new after a disappointing 2016-17 campaign.

At least one new forward is expected to arrive at Man United this summer, and according to The Mirror, the 20-time English champions are 'closing' on a deal for Belotti, who has an £84m release clause in his current contract.

The 23-year-old has scored 27 times in 32 appearances for Torino this season, while his 25 goals in Serie A have made him the leading scorer in the division.

Belotti, who joined Torino from Palermo in 2015, has also scored three times in seven appearances for the Italian national team.

Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Read Next:
Hart in line for Man United, Chelsea move?
>
View our homepages for Andrea Belotti, Wayne Rooney, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
A frustrated Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Report: Zlatan Ibrahimovic to miss remainder of season
 A frustrated Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcos Rojo ruled out for season
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Manchester United to face Celta Vigo in Europa League semi-finals
Marouane Fellaini pleased with recent formDyche: 'Man Utd best side we've faced'Dyche: 'Rooney still a top-class player'Matteo Darmian on Inter Milan radar?Mourinho to ask for Varane, Morata?
Man City to move for Antoine Griezmann?Scholes: 'Rashford could emulate Neymar'Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'to miss rest of 2017'Preview: Burnley vs. Manchester UnitedBarton free to face Manchester United
> Manchester United Homepage
More Torino News
On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Liverpool 'not interested in signing Joe Hart'
 Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Report: Joe Hart on radar of Manchester United and Chelsea
 On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Sinisa Mihajlovic: 'Joe Hart wants to stay at Torino'
Torino boss expresses interest in keeping HartChelsea 'must pay Torino £85m for Belotti'Torino 'request Hart loan for 2017-18 season'Chelsea, Man Utd 'to battle for Belotti'Agent: 'Lyanco picked Torino over Juventus'
Belotti "definitely" will not leave TorinoJoe Hart open to another loan spellJames urges Hart to join JuventusSeaman: 'Hart still England's best'Joe Hart "truly happy" to be at Torino
> Torino Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
FA Cup
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Cup
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Bournemouth34108164963-1438
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
14Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
15Burnley33106173347-1436
16Crystal Palace32105174452-835
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 