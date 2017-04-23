Matteo Darmian refuses to rule out a departure from Manchester United, saying he will evaluate his situation "at the right time".

The 27-year-old has struggled for game time under Jose Mourinho this season, starting just 12 Premier League matches, and is rumoured to be on the radar of Inter Milan.

"I wouldn't know what to say right now [about the future]," Darmian told Tuttomercatoweb. "The campaign isn't over yet and I am really concentrated on this final rush. I cannot predict my future.

"We all know that in this profession you can be somewhere one day and in a completely different place the next, but it would be inopportune to discuss it now.

"I am focused on getting the best with Manchester United, then at the right time we'll evaluate the situation."

Darmian, who joined Man United in 2014 from Torino, is contracted to the Red Devils until the summer of 2019.