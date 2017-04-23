New Transfer Talk header

Matteo Darmian refuses to rule out Manchester United exit

Matteo Darmian of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Matteo Darmian refuses to rule out a departure from Manchester United, saying he will evaluate his situation "at the right time".
Matteo Darmian has refused to rule out a departure from Manchester United, admitting that he is looking to evaluate his situation "at the right time".

The 27-year-old has struggled for game time under Jose Mourinho this season, starting just 12 Premier League matches, and is rumoured to be on the radar of Inter Milan.

"I wouldn't know what to say right now [about the future]," Darmian told Tuttomercatoweb. "The campaign isn't over yet and I am really concentrated on this final rush. I cannot predict my future.

"We all know that in this profession you can be somewhere one day and in a completely different place the next, but it would be inopportune to discuss it now.

"I am focused on getting the best with Manchester United, then at the right time we'll evaluate the situation."

Darmian, who joined Man United in 2014 from Torino, is contracted to the Red Devils until the summer of 2019.

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian in action during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
 Matteo Darmian of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Matteo Darmian of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Matteo Darmian refuses to rule out Manchester United exit
 Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian in action during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Report: Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian on Inter Milan radar
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld celebrates after scoring during the Champions League clash with AS Monaco at Wembley Stadium on September 14, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino "not worried" about Toby Alderweireld speculation
