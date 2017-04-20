Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is "not worried" about talk of a switch to Inter Milan for Toby Alderweireld as he has three years to run on his contract.

The Belgium international is one of just a few key Spurs players yet to agree fresh terms at White Hart Lane, leading to talk in the Italian press of a potential exit at the end of the season.

It was claimed by respected journalist Gianluca Di Marzio earlier this week that talks between player and club recently broke down, with Inter Milan looking to pounce by potentially meeting his £24m buyout clause.

Pochettino would not give too much away when probed by reporters on the future of the centre-back, but did point out that Alderweireld is still contracted to Tottenham until 2020.

"All the players today have contracts for the next two or three years minimum and we're not worried," he said.

Alderweireld has started 24 games for Tottenham in the Premier League this season, forming a part of the division's sturdiest defence alongside compatriot Jan Vertonghen.