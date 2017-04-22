New Transfer Talk header

Report: Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian on Inter Milan radar

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian in action during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Serie A giants Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing out-of-favour Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian this summer.
Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian has been earmarked as a transfer target for Inter Milan, according to reports.

The 27-year-old Italian has struggled for game time under Jose Mourinho this season, starting just 11 Premier League matches.

According to Tuttosport, the right-back wants to leave Old Trafford amid fears that he could lose his Italy place for next year's World Cup.

The report goes on to say that Inter are ready to offer him a return to his homeland as manager Stefano Pioli looks to bolster his defensive options this summer.

Darmian, who joined Man United in 2014 from Torino, is tied to the Red Devils until the summer of 2019.

