New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester City 'quoted £50m for Leonardo Bonucci'

Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
© SilverHub
A report claims that Manchester City will have to pay £50m to bring Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci to the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Manchester City have reportedly been told that they will have to break the transfer record for a defender if they wish to bring Juventus' Leonardo Bonucci to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Man City splashed £47.5m to sign John Stones from Everton last summer, but the England international has struggled to impress under Pep Guardiola, while Argentine international Nicolas Otamendi has also had his problems since arriving in the Premier League.

According to The Telegraph, Bonucci is Guardiola's leading centre-back target, but Juventus have informed Man City that they will not consider bids under £50m for the experienced Italian international.

Bonucci, 29, joined Juventus from Bari in 2010 and has made more than 307 appearances during his time in Turin - winning five Series A titles in the process.

Chelsea and Manchester United are also believed to be closely monitoring proceedings.

Ex Liverpool striker Ian Rush during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield on October 5, 2013
Read Next:
Rush: 'English clubs deserve CL struggles'
>
View our homepages for Leonardo Bonucci, John Stones, Pep Guardiola, Nicolas Otamendi, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Manchester City 'quoted £50m for Leonardo Bonucci'
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Manchester City preparing 'world-record Kylian Mbappe bid'
 Luke Shaw and Ryan Fraser in the match between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur 'eye Luke Shaw'
Guardiola looking forward to Wembley returnMan City to move for Antoine Griezmann?Toure expecting high-scoring FA Cup semiWenger: 'League form will not affect FA Cup'Manchester City escape €40m UEFA fine
Rush: 'English clubs deserve CL struggles'Guardiola: 'Owners not happy with season'Preview: Arsenal vs. Manchester CityJesus back in contention for Man CityCampbell backs Stones to fulfil potential
> Manchester City Homepage
More Juventus News
Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Manchester City 'quoted £50m for Leonardo Bonucci'
 Ex Liverpool striker Ian Rush during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield on October 5, 2013
Ian Rush: 'English clubs have deserved to struggle in Champions League'
 A Juventus supporter waves their logo during the Italian Serie A football match between Juventus and Fiorentina at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on February 9, 2013
Juventus sign Uruguayan teenager Rodrigo Bentancur from Boca Juniors
Madrid sides to face off in CL semisBonucci: 'Barca result proof of quality'Result: Juventus through to CL semi-finalsTeam News: Dybala in Juve XI for Barca showdownLive Commentary: Barcelona 0-0 Juventus - as it happened
Higuain: 'We can damage Barcelona'Allegri: 'We must score at least one'Alves: 'Juve have 60% chance of progressing'Javier Mascherano fit to face JuventusEnrique looking to "intimidate" Juventus
> Juventus Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Bournemouth34108164963-1438
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
14Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
15Burnley33106173347-1436
16Crystal Palace32105174452-835
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 