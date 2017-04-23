Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert says he would like to sign Derby County forward Andreas Weimann permanently in the summer.

The 25-year-old joined the Molineux outfit on loan from fellow Championship side Derby County in January and has impressed for Wolves, bagging three goals so far this season.

A deal is in place to buy the Austria international from the Rams when his loan deal at Wolves expires, with the agreed fee said to be £1.5m.

Lambert told the Express and Star: "I'd like to sign him, he's been terrific. It'll wait until the end of the season but hopefully it'll take care of itself.

"I've been praising him because he's performed. He came in, what you see is what you get, an unbelievable work ethic, a great desire for the game and he's been a major part of what's happened here in the past few months.

"He doesn't miss many games, he performs, he scores, he performs in big games, atmospheres don't phase him, he knows what the game's about. I think he's important for this club."

Wolves currently sit 15th in the Championship table with 55 points from 43 games.