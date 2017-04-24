Celta Vigo open door on Nolito return

Celta Vigo president Carlos Mourino says that Nolito would be welcomed back to the club this summer, but the Manchester City forward would have to lower his wage demands.

Nolito only left Celta for Man City in a £14m deal last summer, but the 30-year-old has largely struggled to break into Pep Guardiola's first XI - starting just nine Premier League matches this season.

Mourino has opened the door on a return for the Spain international, although the Celta president has conceded that money would be a problem.

"Nolito can return, yes, but we cannot pay his salary," Mourino told TVG. "The same happened with Iago [Aspas] as we could not pay him as much."

Nolito has scored four times in 18 Premier League appearances for Man City this term.