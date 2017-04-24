New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Celta Vigo open door on Nolito return

Nolito in action for Manchester City on August 28, 2016
© SilverHub
Celta Vigo president Carlos Mourino says that Nolito would be welcomed back to the club this summer, but the Manchester City forward would have to lower his wage demands.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Celta Vigo president Carlos Mourino has said that Nolito would be welcomed back to the La Liga club this summer, but the Manchester City forward would have to lower his wage demands to seal a return.

Nolito only left Celta for Man City in a £14m deal last summer, but the 30-year-old has largely struggled to break into Pep Guardiola's first XI - starting just nine Premier League matches this season.

Mourino has opened the door on a return for the Spain international, although the Celta president has conceded that money would be a problem.

"Nolito can return, yes, but we cannot pay his salary," Mourino told TVG. "The same happened with Iago [Aspas] as we could not pay him as much."

Nolito has scored four times in 18 Premier League appearances for Man City this term.

Hirving Lozano of Pachuca celebrates his goal against Veracruz on March 19 2016
Read Next:
Lozano: 'I would like to join Man United'
>
View our homepages for Carlos Mourino, Nolito, Pep Guardiola, Iago Aspas, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Pep Guardiola distractedly hugs Arsene Wenger after the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 2-1 Manchester City (AET) - as it happened
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe lines up ahead of the Champions League game against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Monaco chief Vadium Vasilyev: 'Kylian Mbappe has not said he wants to leave'
 N'Golo Kante in action for Chelsea on August 15, 2016
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante named PFA Player of the Year for 2016-17
Celta Vigo open door on Nolito returnToure slams "disappointing" refereeingGuardiola: 'Man City will improve'Oxlade-Chamberlain 'tired but delighted'Result: Alexis Sanchez sends Arsenal into FA Cup final
Team News: Arsenal, Man City both unchangedMan City 'quoted £50m for Bonucci'Premier League trio 'eye Luke Shaw'City preparing 'world-record Mbappe bid'Guardiola looking forward to Wembley return
> Manchester City Homepage
More Celta Vigo News
Nolito in action for Manchester City on August 28, 2016
Celta Vigo open door on Nolito return
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Manchester United to face Celta Vigo in Europa League semi-finals
 General view of Estadio Balaidos before the La Liga match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Balaidos on April 26, 2015
Theo Bongonda eyes Manchester United, Chelsea move
Lozano: 'I would like to join Man United'Man United up against Anderlecht in EL quartersEuropa round-up: Lyon, Ajax into quartersEL roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Man Utd drawResult: Barcelona thump Celta to return to summit
Team News: Pique back for BarcelonaLive Commentary: Barcelona 5-0 Celta Vigo - as it happenedAspas: 'Griezmann has tough decision'EL roundup: Spurs, Athletic, Fiorentina crash outEL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip up
> Celta Vigo Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 