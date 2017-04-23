Pep Guardiola is sad to see Manchester City fail to reach the FA Cup final but insists that his team will come back stronger.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has expressed his sadness at bowing out of the FA Cup at the semi-final stage but insists that his team will come back stronger.

Sergio Aguero gave Man City the lead against Arsenal in Sunday's clash at Wembley Stadium but Nacho Monreal equalised for the Gunners.

Alexis Sanchez then struck in extra time to give Arsenal a 2-1 win over the Citizens, leaving Guardiola facing the prospect of a season without silverware.

The Spaniard told BBC Sport after the game: "In games like this, you can't expect to control all the situations but we did most of the time.

"We performed like we would want to in a final. We did absolutely everything. Congratulations to Arsenal. We'll improve next season. We competed here, we had more chances but the finishing was like it has been throughout the season.

"We played like we wanted to and that's all. We are sad but tomorrow we have to stand up to finish the games we still have to play.

"I don't have regrets about the team. We just have to compete in these games. We are here for the results. Next season we will be stronger."

Up next for Man City is Thursday's Premier League derby against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.