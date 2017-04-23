Apr 23, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
2-1
Man CityManchester City
Monreal (71'), Sanchez (101')
Sanchez (25'), Xhaka (105')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Aguero (62')
Fernandinho (69'), De Bruyne (89'), Sane (102'), Delph (105'), Otamendi (115')

Pep Guardiola: 'Manchester City will improve next season'

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
© SilverHub
Pep Guardiola is sad to see Manchester City fail to reach the FA Cup final but insists that his team will come back stronger.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 19:34 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has expressed his sadness at bowing out of the FA Cup at the semi-final stage but insists that his team will come back stronger.

Sergio Aguero gave Man City the lead against Arsenal in Sunday's clash at Wembley Stadium but Nacho Monreal equalised for the Gunners.

Alexis Sanchez then struck in extra time to give Arsenal a 2-1 win over the Citizens, leaving Guardiola facing the prospect of a season without silverware.

The Spaniard told BBC Sport after the game: "In games like this, you can't expect to control all the situations but we did most of the time.

"We performed like we would want to in a final. We did absolutely everything. Congratulations to Arsenal. We'll improve next season. We competed here, we had more chances but the finishing was like it has been throughout the season.

"We played like we wanted to and that's all. We are sad but tomorrow we have to stand up to finish the games we still have to play.

"I don't have regrets about the team. We just have to compete in these games. We are here for the results. Next season we will be stronger."

Up next for Man City is Thursday's Premier League derby against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
Read Next:
Oxlade-Chamberlain 'tired but delighted'
>
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Sergio Aguero, Nacho Monreal, Alexis Sanchez, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Pep Guardiola distractedly hugs Arsene Wenger after the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 2-1 Manchester City (AET) - as it happened
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Pep Guardiola: 'Manchester City will improve next season'
 Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil pictured together on November 27, 2016
Result: Alexis Sanchez sends Arsenal into FA Cup final with extra-time winner
Oxlade-Chamberlain 'tired but delighted'Team News: Arsenal, Man City both unchangedMan City 'quoted £50m for Bonucci'Premier League trio 'eye Luke Shaw'City preparing 'world-record Mbappe bid'
Guardiola looking forward to Wembley returnMan City to move for Antoine Griezmann?Toure expecting high-scoring FA Cup semiWenger: 'League form will not affect FA Cup'Manchester City escape €40m UEFA fine
> Manchester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 