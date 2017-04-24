Arsenal 'plot £20m Emil Forsberg move'

A report claims that Arsenal want to bring RB Leipzig attacker Emil Forsberg to the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has scored eight times and registered 15 assists in 26 Bundesliga appearances during the 2016-17 campaign, with his impressive form believed to have drawn admiring glances.

Liverpool have previously been linked with a move for the Sweden international, but according to The Sun, Arsenal are preparing to launch a £20m move for the attacking midfielder in this summer's transfer window.

Forsberg, who started his professional career with Swedish outfit GIF Sundsvall, joined Leipzig from Malmo in the summer of 2015, and managed eight league goals in the second tier of German football last term.

Arsenal are expected to spend big at the end of the season following a disappointing year at the Emirates Stadium, although the Gunners made the final of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win over Manchester City at the weekend.