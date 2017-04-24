New Transfer Talk header

Report: Juventus consider Thomas Lemar bid

Monaco's French midfielder Thomas Lemar (L) vies with Rennes' French defender Ludovic Baal (R) during the French L1 football match Monaco (ASM) vs Rennes (SRFC) on October 4, 2015 at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco.
A report claims that Juventus could move for AS Monaco attacker Thomas Lemar at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.
Juventus are reportedly considering a summer move for AS Monaco attacker Thomas Lemar.

The 21-year-old has scored 12 times and provided 10 assists in 44 appearances for Monaco this season, with his form key in helping the Ligue 1 side top their domestic table, in addition to reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League.

According to Tuttosport, Lemar's performances throughout the 2016-17 campaign have drawn admiring glances from Juventus, who could move for the France international at the end of the season.

Lemar has managed two goals and four assists in the Champions League this term, and Juventus will be able to take a closer look at the attacker when the pair meet in the semi-finals of the European Cup this season.

Lemar joined Monaco from Caen in the summer of 2015.

