Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Sunday morning's headlines:

Report: Tottenham Hotspur want Blackpool youngster Bright Osayi-Samuel

A report claims that Tottenham Hotspur could move for Blackpool attacker Bright Osayi-Samuel at the end of the season. Read more.

Report: AS Monaco agree Youri Tielemans deal

A report claims that AS Monaco have beaten a host of clubs to the signature of Anderlecht midfielder Youri Tielemans. Read more.

Southampton 'identify Virgil van Dijk replacement'

A report claims that Southampton will move for Toulouse centre-back Christopher Jullien if they lose in-demand Virgil van Dijk this summer. Read more.

Report: Javier Mascherano wants Barcelona stay

A report claims that Javier Mascherano wants to stay at Barcelona this summer, despite strong suggestions that the Argentine wanted to leave Camp Nou. Read more.

Ludovic Giuly: 'Kylian Mbappe to stay at AS Monaco another year'

AS Monaco representative Ludovic Giuly says that in-demand teenager Kylian Mbappe will stay with the Ligue 1 outfit "for another year". Read more.

Report: Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian on Inter Milan radar

Serie A giants Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing out-of-favour Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian this summer. Read more.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe refuses to rule out John Terry move

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe refuses to rule out a move for departing Chelsea captain John Terry, and admits that age is no issue when he looks at new signings. Read more.

Report: Jose Mourinho wants Raphael Varane, Alvaro Morata in David de Gea deal

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will reportedly ask Real Madrid to include Raphael Varane and Alvaro Morata in the deal for David de Gea. Read more.

Report: Manchester City considering bid for Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann

Manchester City are reportedly looking to hijack Manchester United's bid for Atletico Madrid and France forward Antoine Griezmann. Read more.

Report: Arsenal hoping to sign Arda Turan as replacement for Mesut Ozil

Arsenal are closing in on Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan to replace Mesut Ozil, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Crystal Palace keen on Southampton forward Jay Rodriguez

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing out-of-favour Southampton forward Jay Rodriguez. Read more.

Juventus sign Uruguayan teenager Rodrigo Bentancur from Boca Juniors

Juventus announce the signing of highly-rated Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, 19, on a five-year deal from Boca Juniors. Read more.

Report: Chelsea monitoring AS Monaco prodigy Kylian Mbappe

Chelsea are keeping tabs on AS Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe and sent scouts to watch him in action against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Real Madrid to offer one-year extension to Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid want to reward club captain Sergio Ramos with a one-year extension which would keep him at the Bernabeu until June 2021, according to reports. Read more.