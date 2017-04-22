Juventus announce the signing of highly-rated Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, 19, on a five-year deal from Boca Juniors.

Juventus have confirmed the signing of Uruguayan teenager Rodrigo Bentancur on a five-year deal.

The 19-year-old midfielder will join Juve in the summer after the Serie A giants completed a deal worth approximately £8m to sign him from Boca Juniors.

Boca will receive 50 percent of any future transfer fee for the young playmaker, who is a product of the team's academy, as part of the deal.

A statement on the Bianconeri website read: "Juventus are pleased to announce the completion of the transfer of Rodrigo Bentancur from Boca Juniors, the Uruguayan signing on a five-year deal from 1 July 2017 until 30 June 2022."

Bentancur, said to have been on the radar of Real Madrid and Manchester United has made over 40 league appearances for Boca, while he has represented Uruguay at Under-20 level.