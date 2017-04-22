Real Madrid want to reward club captain Sergio Ramos with a one-year extension which would keep him at the Bernabeu until June 2021, according to reports.

The centre-back has excelled this season for Los Blancos, making 35 appearances in all competitions and even weighing in with 10 goals.

Ramos, 31, has helped his side to pole position in the La Liga race, as well as into the semi-finals of the Champions League.

According to Marca, Real's directors want to recognise his importance to the club and his performances by offering him an extra year at the Bernabeu, which would take him to June 2021.

Ramos' current deal, which was signed in 2015 after heavy speculation about a possible move to Manchester United, expires in three years' time.