Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid to face off in Champions League semi-finals

Antoine Griezmann and Sergio Ramos in action during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are drawn against each other in the Champions League semi-finals, with AS Monaco facing Juventus in the other tie.
Last Updated: Friday, April 21, 2017 at 12:46 UK

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have been drawn against each other in the semi-finals of the Champions League, the first leg taking place at the Bernabeu.

The two Spanish capital sides will face off in the competition for the third time in four seasons, with the previous two encounters taking place in the final.

Los Blancos emerged triumphant in both matches, and Zinedine Zidane's side will become the first club to retain the trophy in the Champions League era should they make it all the way this year.

French side AS Monaco, meanwhile, will take on Italian club Juventus in the other last-four tie, the first leg being played at the Stade Louis II.

The first legs of the Champions League semi-finals will take place on May 2 and 3, and the second legs played on May 9 and 10.

The final is set to take place at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium on Saturday, June 3.

Champions League semi-final draw:

Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid
AS Monaco vs. Juventus

Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Antoine Griezmann and Sergio Ramos in action during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid to face off in Champions League semi-finals
Antoine Griezmann and Sergio Ramos in action during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid to face off in Champions League semi-finals
 Antoine Griezmann and Sergio Ramos in action during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid to face off in Champions League semi-finals
Antoine Griezmann and Sergio Ramos in action during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid to face off in Champions League semi-finals
