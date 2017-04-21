Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are drawn against each other in the Champions League semi-finals, with AS Monaco facing Juventus in the other tie.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have been drawn against each other in the semi-finals of the Champions League, the first leg taking place at the Bernabeu.

The two Spanish capital sides will face off in the competition for the third time in four seasons, with the previous two encounters taking place in the final.

Los Blancos emerged triumphant in both matches, and Zinedine Zidane's side will become the first club to retain the trophy in the Champions League era should they make it all the way this year.

French side AS Monaco, meanwhile, will take on Italian club Juventus in the other last-four tie, the first leg being played at the Stade Louis II.

The first legs of the Champions League semi-finals will take place on May 2 and 3, and the second legs played on May 9 and 10.

The final is set to take place at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium on Saturday, June 3.

Champions League semi-final draw:

Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid

AS Monaco vs. Juventus