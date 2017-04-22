New Transfer Talk header

Report: Crystal Palace keen on Southampton forward Jay Rodriguez

Jay Rodriguez of Southampton in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Southampton and Everton at St Mary's Stadium on August 15, 2015 in Southampton, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing out-of-favour Southampton forward Jay Rodriguez.
Crystal Palace have expressed an interest in signing Southampton forward Jay Rodriguez, according to reports.

The 27-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at St Mary's, making just eight Premier League starts this season.

Already competing for a first-team place alongside Charlie Austin and Shane Long, the January arrival of Manolo Gabbiadini from Napoli has pushed him further away from Claude Puel's plans.

According to The Mirror, Sam Allardyce is monitoring Rodriguez's situation at the Saints and is considering making a bid at the end of the season should the player desire to leave his current club.

Rodriguez has been at Southampton since 2012, when he joined from hometown club Burnley.

Southampton manager Claude Puel at the Premier League match against Watford on March 4, 2017
