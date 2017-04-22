New Transfer Talk header

A report claims that Southampton will move for Toulouse centre-back Christopher Jullien if they lose in-demand Virgil van Dijk this summer.
Last Updated: Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 21:13 UK

Southampton reportedly want Toulouse centre-back Christopher Jullien as a replacement for Virgil van Dijk, who is seemingly heading for the exit door at St Mary's this summer.

Van Dijk is believed to be a £50m transfer target for the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Everton, while Manchester United and Manchester City have also been credited with an interest in the Dutchman.

According to The Sun, Jullien has been identified as the perfect player to replace Van Dijk, with the 24-year-old boasting similar physical attributes to the Netherlands international.

The same report claims that Southampton are confident that a bid in the region of £10m would be enough to convince Toulouse to sell the Frenchman at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Jullien, who joined Toulouse from Freiburg in the summer of 2015, is contracted to his French club until the summer of 2020.

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on November 6, 2016
Chelsea 'confident of Van Dijk deal'
Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Southampton 'identify Virgil van Dijk replacement'
Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Southampton 'identify Virgil van Dijk replacement'
