Jamie Carragher: 'Michael Keane should join Everton'

England's Michael Keane in the World Cup qualifier against Lithuania on March 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Former Liverpool captain Jamie Carragher says that Burnley centre-back Michael Keane should forget about re-joining Manchester United, and instead move to Everton.
Former Liverpool captain Jamie Carragher has claimed that Burnley centre-back Michael Keane should forget about re-joining Manchester United this summer, and instead pursue a move to Everton.

Keane, 24, has been strongly linked with a return to Man United after impressing for Burnley throughout the 2016-17 Premier League season.

Everton are also believed to be in the hunt, however, with Toffees boss Ronald Koeman said to be desperate to bring the England international to Goodison Park in this summer's transfer window.

Carragher has doubted whether Keane would play regularly if he returned to Old Trafford, and the pundit has said that Everton rather than Man United 'would be perfect' for the defender.

"There's talk about Manchester United; I think it would be a big mistake for Keane to go back. I just think he would still be seen as the lad who came through at Old Trafford, whereas, if he goes somewhere for £15m to £20m, he's the big signing," Carragher told Sky Sports News.

"There's talk of Everton going for him. I think that'd be perfect. Yes, you want to win trophies but the main thing is to play week in, week out."

Keane came through the youth system at Man United, but left the English giants in 2015 after failing to make the breakthrough under Louis van Gaal.

For some reason Ronald Koeman applauds after the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
