The agent of Lazio attacker Keita Balde Diao has denied that he has held talks with AC Milan over a move this summer.

Keita, who scored a five-minute hat-trick against Palermo at the weekend, has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Milan ahead of this summer's window.

However, Roberto Calenda, who represents the 22-year-old, has insisted that there has been "no agreement, no greeting, no meeting".

"No agreement, no greeting, no meeting," the representative wrote on Twitter. "They're all inventions after Keita's hat-trick... that's the only thing that's real!"

Keita has scored 11 times in 27 Serie A appearances for Lazio this season.