New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Keita Balde Diao's agent denies AC Milan talks

Lazio's forward from Senegal Balde Diao Keita celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League playoff football match between Lazio and Bayer Leverkusen, at Olympic stadium in Rome on August 18, 2015
© Getty Images
The agent of Lazio attacker Keita Balde Diao denies that he has held talks with AC Milan over a move to the San Siro for his client.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

The agent of Lazio attacker Keita Balde Diao has denied that he has held talks with AC Milan over a move this summer.

Keita, who scored a five-minute hat-trick against Palermo at the weekend, has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Milan ahead of this summer's window.

However, Roberto Calenda, who represents the 22-year-old, has insisted that there has been "no agreement, no greeting, no meeting".

"No agreement, no greeting, no meeting," the representative wrote on Twitter. "They're all inventions after Keita's hat-trick... that's the only thing that's real!"

Keita has scored 11 times in 27 Serie A appearances for Lazio this season.

FC Dnipro's Douglas (R) vies with Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (L) during the UEFA Europa League Group G football match between Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk and Lazio Rome at Dnipro-Arena in Dnipropetrovsk on September 17, 2015
Read Next:
Report: Man United want Milinkovic-Savic
>
View our homepages for Keita Balde Diao, Roberto Calenda, Football
Your Comments
More Lazio News
Lazio's forward from Senegal Balde Diao Keita celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League playoff football match between Lazio and Bayer Leverkusen, at Olympic stadium in Rome on August 18, 2015
Keita Balde Diao's agent denies AC Milan talks
 Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi at the match against Napoli on April 9, 2017
West Ham United to replace Slaven Bilic with Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi?
 Lucas Biglia of SS Lazio celebrates after scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot during the Serie A match between Hellas Verona FC and SS Lazio at Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi on September 27, 2015
Report: Chelsea monitoring contract talks between Lazio and Lucas Biglia
Report: Man United want Milinkovic-SavicQPR sign Ravel Morrison on loan from LazioMorrison responds to wage demands reportsMorrison 'in talks over QPR on loan'Ravel Morrison in last-chance saloon?
Ravel Morrison training with WiganWigan plan move for former Man United starlet?Report: United lead Stefan de Vrij raceNewcastle, Villa 'join Morrison hunt'Inter Milan 'prepare Lucas Biglia bid'
> Lazio Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Juventus33272468204883
2Roma33234670274373
3Napoli33218477354271
4Lazio33197760382264
5Atalanta BCAtalanta33196856371963
6AC Milan33177950371358
7Inter Milan331751163422156
8Fiorentina331510855451055
9Torino33121296354948
10Sampdoria33129124141045
11Udinese33127144344-143
12CagliariCagliari33115174664-1838
13AC Chievo VeronaChievo33115173652-1638
14SassuoloSassuolo33106174252-1036
15Bologna3398163149-1835
16Genoa3379173257-2530
17Empoli3378182251-2929
18Crotone3366212853-2524
19Palermo3337232773-4616
20Pescara3329223170-3915
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 