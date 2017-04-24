New Transfer Talk header

Report: Newcastle United eye £10m Tom Cairney

Big Tom Cairney in action during the FA Cup game between Cardiff City and Fulham on January 8, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that Newcastle United want to sign Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney in a £10m deal at the end of the season.
Monday, April 24, 2017

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney this summer.

The Magpies will seal a return to the Premier League if they beat Preston North End on Monday night, and it is understood that transfer plans for the 2017-18 campaign are already in place.

Bournemouth and Burnley have both been credited with an interest in Cairney this season, but according to The Mirror, Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez is confident of sealing a £10m deal at the end of the campaign.

The 26-year-old joined Fulham from Blackburn Rovers in 2015, and the Scotland international has scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in 43 Championship appearances for the Cottagers this season.

Fulham are also eyeing a return to the Premier League, however, with 76 points leaving them in sixth position in the table with two games left to play.

