Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Saturday morning's headlines:

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte coy on Diego Costa exit talk

Antonio Conte insists that it is "very important" not to get drawn in on speculation over the futures of individual players, with focus instead on winning a double. Read more.

Everton chief Robert Elstone expects "busy" summer of transfer activity

Chief executive Robert Elstone acknowledges that Everton have to get their transfer spending right this summer if they are to challenge for a place in the top four. Read more.

Tottenham Hotspur interested in Newcastle United flop Florian Thauvin?

Marseille face competition from Tottenham Hotspur to sign Florian Thauvin from Newcastle United, according to a report. Read more.

Sean Dyche: 'Michael Keane future is in Burnley's hands'

Burnley manager Sean Dyche plays down speculation that Michael Keane has chosen to leave the club this summer amid reported interest from Spurs, Everton and Liverpool. Read more.

Ronald Koeman eyeing summer additions ahead of Europa League campaign

Everton manager Ronald Koeman confirms that he will look to bolster his squad this summer in preparation for a return to European football next season. Read more.

Tony Adams: 'Nigel Reo-Coker, Kieran Richardson unable to join Granada this season'

Granada manager Tony Adams admits that Nigel Reo-Coker and Kieran Richardson will not be joining the club this season, but will be offered deals in the summer. Read more.