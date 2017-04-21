Antonio Conte insists that it is "very important" not to get drawn in on speculation over the futures of individual players, with focus instead on winning a double.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has refused to comment on fresh speculation linking top scorer Diego Costa with a move to the Chinese Super League later this year.

The Spain international saw a bid from Tianjin Quanjian knocked back by the Blues in the January transfer window, reportedly for a world-record figure.

Tianjin owner Shu Yuhui revealed this week that his side are still interested in luring Costa to the Far East, however, and reports in the British press suggest that Chelsea boss Conte is consigned to losing his 17-goal striker in the summer.

When asked to comment on the growing uncertainty over Costa's Stamford Bridge future, Conte simply reiterated that all focus for every player in his squad is on completing a domestic double in the remaining month of the season.

"The most important thing for us is to be focused on the present and continue to do what we are doing now, to finish a good season for us and then want to do something extraordinary, for me the players and the club," he told reporters.

"In this moment it is very important for the club because we are building a foundation. To fight for the title and play in the semi-final it means together we are doing a great job."

Costa, who has netted just once in his last seven outings for Chelsea, is said to have been offered wages of £650,000 a week to join Tianjin.