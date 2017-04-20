New Transfer Talk header

Tianjin Quanjian still interested in signing Diego Costa

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
The owner of Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian confirms that he is still interested in signing Diego Costa from Chelsea.
The owner of Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian has revealed that he is still interested in signing Diego Costa from Chelsea.

Tianjin looked at the possibility of a move for the Spain international during the January transfer window and are now set to reignite their interest at the end of the current campaign.

Any deal is likely to be extremely lucrative, with some reports suggesting that Tianjin could make Costa the world's highest-paid player with a £650,000-a-week contract.

"I can only say that we are still working on the deal [to sign Costa]. And we have already made contacts with several players," owner Shu Yuhui told Sina Sports.

"We have high standards [in buying foreign players] and those players prefer top clubs such as Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. It's safe to say that we have the same transfer targets as those illustrious clubs."

Tianjin are managed by former Ballon d'Or winner Fabio Cannavaro and have the likes of Axel Witsel and Alexandre Pato already in their ranks.

John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
Clement confirms Swansea interest in Terry
