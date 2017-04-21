New Transfer Talk header

Tottenham Hotspur interested in Newcastle United flop Florian Thauvin?

Florian Thauvin of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
Marseille face competition from Tottenham Hotspur to sign Florian Thauvin from Newcastle United, according to a report.
Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want to bring Newcastle United flop Florian Thauvin back to the Premier League during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old failed to make an impression during his four months at St James' Park in 2015 and was sent back to former club Marseille on loan.

After making 14 appearances in Ligue 1 for Les Phoceens during his initial spell, all three parties agreed to extend the terms of his loan agreement until the end of this campaign.

Marseille are said to be interested in making that a permanent deal, having impressed with 12 goals and nine assists this term, but French outlet RMC Sport suggests that Tottenham are looking to hijack a move.

It is claimed that Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is a fan of the winger and is prepared to go head-to-head with Marseille for his signature.

Antonio Conte shouts orders as Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Conte: 'Spurs must shed underdog tag'
