Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Friday morning's headlines:

Sead Kolasinac 'agrees personal terms with Arsenal ahead of summer transfer'

Schalke 04 full-back Sead Kolasinac will reportedly become Arsene Wenger's first signing of the summer after passing a medical and agreeing terms with Arsenal. Read more.

Report: Tottenham Hotspur enter bidding war for Michael Keane

A report claims that Michael Keane is now on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur, joining the likes of Everton and Liverpool in showing an interest in the Burnley defender. Read more.

Watford skipper Troy Deeney "happy to stay" at Vicarage road

Watford striker Troy Deeney insists that his future is down to the club to decide, amid suggestions that West Bromwich Albion are plotting a £20m summer transfer. Read more.

Mick McCarthy: "No chance" of keeping Tom Lawrence at Ipswich Town

Mick McCarthy expects top scorer Tom Lawrence to be plying his trade in the Premier League next season, ruling out a permanent move to Portman Road for the Welshman. Read more.

Newcastle United after Arsenal full-back Carl Jenkinson?

Carl Jenkinson is reportedly a summer transfer target for Rafael Benitez at Newcastle United, as the Spanish boss looks to strengthen at right-back. Read more.

Richard Stearman wants to stay at Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fulham defender Richard Stearman admits that he would like to extend his stay with Wolverhampton Wanderers into next season. Read more.

Liverpool 'lining up move for Alexandre Lacazette'

Liverpool will reportedly reignite their interest in Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette, but face competition for his signature from Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Dortmund. Read more.

Sam Allardyce plays down John Terry link

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce suggests that he is not interested in signing Chelsea captain John Terry at the end of the season. Read more.

Tianjin Quanjian still interested in signing Diego Costa

The owner of Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian confirms that he is still interested in signing Diego Costa from Chelsea. Read more.

Paul Clement confirms Swansea City interest in John Terry

Swansea City manager Paul Clement confirms that he would be interested in signing Chelsea skipper John Terry should his side avoid relegation this season. Read more.

Ronald Koeman reiterates desire to keep hold of Romelu Lukaku

Ronald Koeman claims that Romelu Lukaku is still continuing to improve his attacking game, amid reports of a potential £100m bid being made for the striker this summer. Read more.

Sam Allardyce: 'Long-term future of Mamadou Sakho can wait'

Sam Allardyce is in no rush to open talks with Liverpool over the permanent signing of Mamadou Sakho, instead claiming that he will wait until the end of the season. Read more.

Mauricio Pochettino "not worried" about Toby Alderweireld speculation

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is "not worried" about talk of a switch to Inter Milan for Toby Alderweireld as he has three years to run on his contract. Read more.

Report: Real Madrid prepare £60m bid for David de Gea

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to break the world transfer record for a goalkeeper this summer by bidding £60m for Manchester United stopper David de Gea. Read more.

Report: Michael Keane to leave Burnley at end of season

Highly-rated England defender Michael Keane will leave Burnley at the end of the season, according to reports. Read more.

Slaven Bilic refuses to rule out move for Chelsea legend John Terry

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic admits that he is a "big admirer" of Chelsea defender John Terry and says he is "going to see" what happens about a prospective move. Read more.

Jurgen Klopp not interested in bringing Joe Hart to Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp confirms that he is not looking to bring Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart to Liverpool as he has faith in Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet. Read more.