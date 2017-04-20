Fulham defender Richard Stearman admits that he would like to extend his stay with Wolverhampton Wanderers into next season.

Fulham defender Richard Stearman has admitted that he would like to extend his stay with fellow Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers beyond this season.

The 29-year-old spent seven years with the Midlands outfit before being sold to Fulham in a shock move in 2015, but rejoined Paul Lambert's side on a season-long loan in August.

During his second spell with Wolves, Stearman has surpassed the 250-appearances milestone for the club and is now setting his sights on matching teammate Dave Edwards's tally of 300.

"That would be great," he told the Express & Star. "I am playing now to try and extend my stay at Wolves. It has almost become like a trial period for me now.

"I have got to prove myself every day in training and if I get a chance, make sure I take it and show I deserve a place at this club. I have done it 250-odd times already and I want to continue to add to that.

"All I can do is play with my heart on my sleeve, play well, and do the most that I can to try and get a new deal – we will see."

Stearman recently found himself on the sidelines for nine straight games in the Championship but earned a recall to the starting XI on Easter Monday as the side claimed a surprise 1-0 victory at Leeds United.