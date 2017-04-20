New Transfer Talk header

Newcastle United after Arsenal full-back Carl Jenkinson?

Carl Jenkinson of West Ham United during the Betway Cup match between West Ham Utd and SV Werder Bremen at Boleyn Ground on August 2, 2015 in London, England.
Carl Jenkinson is reportedly a summer transfer target for Rafael Benitez at Newcastle United, as the Spanish boss looks to strengthen at right-back.
Thursday, April 20, 2017

Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson could be offered football at Premier League level next season by Newcastle United, according to a report.

The 25-year-old is said to be on the Magpies' list of transfer targets, as boss Rafael Benitez looks to strengthen at right-back during the summer.

Jenkinson is soon to enter the final year of his Arsenal contract and may therefore be offloaded in the coming months, with The Mirror reporting that Newcastle are particularly keen.

United, who could secure an immediate return to the top flight this weekend, are said to be looking to bring in a specialist in the troublesome right-sided position due to concerns over Vurnon Anita and Jesus Gamez.

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur ace DeAndre Yedlin has featured there 25 times this season but further competition is needed, and Jenkinson would be willing to move on in search of more regular playing time.

Georginio Wijnaldum of Newcastle United celebrates as he scores their first goal during the Premier League match against Manchester United at St James' Park on January 12, 2016
