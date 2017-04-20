Carl Jenkinson is reportedly a summer transfer target for Rafael Benitez at Newcastle United, as the Spanish boss looks to strengthen at right-back.

The 25-year-old is said to be on the Magpies' list of transfer targets, as boss Rafael Benitez looks to strengthen at right-back during the summer.

Jenkinson is soon to enter the final year of his Arsenal contract and may therefore be offloaded in the coming months, with The Mirror reporting that Newcastle are particularly keen.

United, who could secure an immediate return to the top flight this weekend, are said to be looking to bring in a specialist in the troublesome right-sided position due to concerns over Vurnon Anita and Jesus Gamez.

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur ace DeAndre Yedlin has featured there 25 times this season but further competition is needed, and Jenkinson would be willing to move on in search of more regular playing time.