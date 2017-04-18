Daryl Murphy: 'No need to panic'

Newcastle United striker Daryl Murphy insists that the Magpies have no need to "panic" in their quest for Premier League promotion.

The Magpies have led the way in the Championship for much of the season but have suffered two defeats and a draw in their last three outings to fall behind Brighton & Hove Albion, who have since secured promotion.

Rafael Benitez's side have a six-point advantage over third-placed Reading, however, and need just three points from their final three games against Preston North End, Cardiff City and Barnsley to make certain of their return to the top flight.

"The worst thing we can do is panic," Murphy told The Chronicle after Newcastle's defeat at his former side Ipswich Town on Monday. "We are still in a good position.

"Whatever happens in other games happens. We know that it is in our own hands which is good.

"We always knew this league would not be easy. We have had a good cushion all along. But we need to win games, it's as simple as that. We need three points and wherever that comes from I don't know.

"We have a bit of time to settle down. We can see where we went wrong, what we can improve on and have a good few training sessions. It's a case of making sure we are all up for the next game and win it."

Newcastle welcome 10th-placed Preston to St James' next Monday night.