General view of St james' Park

Newcastle United

Daryl Murphy: 'No need to panic'

Daryl Murphy for Ipswich Town on October 5, 2014
© Getty Images
Newcastle United striker Daryl Murphy insists that the Magpies have no need to "panic" in their quest for Premier League promotion.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 16:49 UK

Newcastle United striker Daryl Murphy has insisted that there is no need to "panic" in the club's quest for promotion back to the Premier League.

The Magpies have led the way in the Championship for much of the season but have suffered two defeats and a draw in their last three outings to fall behind Brighton & Hove Albion, who have since secured promotion.

Rafael Benitez's side have a six-point advantage over third-placed Reading, however, and need just three points from their final three games against Preston North End, Cardiff City and Barnsley to make certain of their return to the top flight.

"The worst thing we can do is panic," Murphy told The Chronicle after Newcastle's defeat at his former side Ipswich Town on Monday. "We are still in a good position.

"Whatever happens in other games happens. We know that it is in our own hands which is good.

"We always knew this league would not be easy. We have had a good cushion all along. But we need to win games, it's as simple as that. We need three points and wherever that comes from I don't know.

"We have a bit of time to settle down. We can see where we went wrong, what we can improve on and have a good few training sessions. It's a case of making sure we are all up for the next game and win it."

Newcastle welcome 10th-placed Preston to St James' next Monday night.

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Read Next:
Benitez unhappy with point against Leeds
>
View our homepages for Daryl Murphy, Rafael Benitez, Football
Your Comments
More Newcastle United News
Daryl Murphy for Ipswich Town on October 5, 2014
Daryl Murphy: 'No need to panic'
 Real Madrid manager Rafa Benitez pictured in November 2015
Rafael Benitez says Newcastle United "not mentally ready" at Ipswich Town
 Rafael 'show me the money' Benitez gestures during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
Team News: Daryl Murphy leads Newcastle United line at Ipswich Town
Benitez unhappy with point against LeedsBenitez: 'Gayle may return this season'Ryan Shawcross tops Newcastle wishlist?Carrick: 'I won't play for Newcastle'Newcastle join race for Spanish striker?
Perez: 'Newcastle still thinking about title'Newcastle confirm Gayle hamstring injuryReferee demoted after Newcastle error?Carragher expecting Daniel Sturridge exitChampionship giants track Blackpool winger?
> Newcastle United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle432671076393785
3Reading43247126159279
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield42246125449578
5Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds432291256421475
6Fulham4320131078542473
7Leeds UnitedLeeds432271456411573
8Norwich CityNorwich431891676661063
9Derby CountyDerby431712144946363
10Preston North EndPreston431613146257561
11Brentford431791770601060
12Aston Villa431513154546-158
13Cardiff CityCardiff431610175759-258
14Barnsley431512166160157
15Ipswich TownIpswich431316144853-555
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves42159185254-254
17Queens Park RangersQPR43148214959-1050
18Bristol City43139215663-748
19Burton Albion431212194457-1348
20Birmingham CityBirmingham431114184263-2147
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest43129225668-1245
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn431014194964-1544
23Wigan AthleticWigan431010233955-1640
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4346333796-5918
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 