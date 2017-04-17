Apr 17, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Portman Road
IpswichIpswich Town
3-1
NewcastleNewcastle United
Sears (42'), McGoldrick (69'), Huws (92')
McGoldrick (60'), Lawrence (65')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Murphy (62')
Hayden (51')

Rafael Benitez says Newcastle United "not mentally ready" at Ipswich Town

Real Madrid manager Rafa Benitez pictured in November 2015
Rafael Benitez believes that Newcastle United were not "mentally ready" for Monday's Championship game at Ipswich Town, which ended in a 3-1 defeat for the Magpies.
Last Updated: Monday, April 17, 2017 at 21:00 UK

Rafael Benitez has claimed that Newcastle United were not "mentally ready" for their Championship game against Ipswich Town, which ended in a 3-1 defeat for the Magpies.

Freddie Sears, David McGoldrick and Emyr Huws scored the goals for the Tractor Boys at Portman Road as Newcastle ended Easter Monday just six points above third-placed Reading with three games left.

Benitez told Sky Sports News: "I am concerned about the change in my team's performance from Leeds on Friday to the performance today. We know we have to win our games and now we have to change and improve.

"We knew it was going to be this kind of game but we were not ready - it seems we were not mentally ready. We made mistakes and we got paid for it. We have to all take responsibility, we win together and we lose together.

"I won't blame my players in press conferences. They know what I told them at half-time and at the end, we know something was wrong and now we have to analyse and change quickly."

Newcastle, who have lost two and drawn one of their last three games, play again next Monday when they host Preston North End.

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy and assistant Terry Connor on September 23, 2015
