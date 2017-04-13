Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez reveals that Dwight Gayle is taking part in light training, while Ciaran Clark and DeAndre Yedlin are also making good progress.

Rafael Benitez has been handed an injury boost with the news that top scorer Dwight Gayle may return to action for Newcastle United in the closing weeks of the season, while defender DeAndre Yedlin is also back in training.

Twenty-two goal striker Gayle picked up a hamstring injury early on in the recent 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, which was initially feared to see him miss the rest of the campaign.

Gayle has made good progress from his latest setback, however, making a return to light training ahead of the busy Easter holidays schedule, but Benitez is unwilling to rush him back on the pitch.

"We don't like to put a time on Dwight's recovery, but he's been running a bit, and that's good news," he told reporters. "It's one game at a time. I like competition between players, and the good news is that players are coming back from injuries."

As well as potentially being able to call upon Yedlin for Friday's showdown with Leeds United, Benitez also hinted that Ciaran Clark could be involved.