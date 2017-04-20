New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Paul Clement confirms Swansea City interest in John Terry

John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
© SilverHub
Swansea City manager Paul Clement confirms that he would be interested in signing Chelsea skipper John Terry should his side avoid relegation this season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 17:06 UK

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has confirmed that he would be interested in signing Chelsea captain John Terry this summer should his side avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The 36-year-old's 22-year stay at Stamford Bridge will come to an end when his contract expires in June, and a number of clubs from home and abroad have been linked with the former England skipper since his announcement.

Clement worked with Terry at Stamford Bridge during Carlo Ancelotti's time in charge of the club, and the Swans boss revealed that he would be keen to be reunited with the centre-back.

"If we stay up why wouldn't we be interested?. I know John very well as a player and a person and I would be more than happy to speak to him. That is not something I have thought about at this point, we have to focus on the players and games we have got," he told reporters.

"When the season finishes we can have those discussions about our own players and potential targets. But having worked with John, I know what a fantastic player he is and what a career he has had. He has unbelievable talent and he is a fantastic leader - one of a dying breed of leaders.

"He has represented that club so well over so many years in a time when players are too quick to move on and go from club to club. He's spent virtually his whole life playing there and congratulations to him for such an amazing career."

West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United have also been linked with a move for the veteran defender.

John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
Read Next:
Swansea to consider bid for John Terry?
>
View our homepages for Paul Clement, John Terry, Carlo Ancelotti, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Tianjin Quanjian still interested in signing Diego Costa
 Kyle Walker of Spurs holds off the challenge from Eden Hazard of Chelsea during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on March 8, 2014
Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur dominate PFA Premier League Team of the Year
 Sam Allardyce watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
Sam Allardyce plays down John Terry link
Clement confirms Swansea interest in TerryPochettino: 'FA Cup more difficult to win now'Pochettino: Spurs "hungry" to topple ChelseaBilic not ruling out Terry moveJoshua eyes future bout with Tyson Fury
Courtois 'back in training after injury'Lukaku subscribes to Chelsea, Man Utd TV channelsBilic heaps praise on Terry ahead of Blues exitSwansea to consider bid for John Terry?Robson urges Arsenal to ignore Terry
> Chelsea Homepage
More Swansea City News
Ashley Williams in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Paul Clement: 'Swansea City have missed Ashley Williams'
 John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
Paul Clement confirms Swansea City interest in John Terry
 Swansea City manager Paul Clement watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
Paul Clement: 'Swansea City players have not responded well'
Southampton 'join Gylfi Sigurdsson race'Swansea to consider bid for John Terry?Llorente: 'Stoke match is must-win'Clement: 'Stoke fixture club's biggest in years'Result: Watford beat Swansea for third win in four games
Team News: Swansea make three changes for Watford clashHughes: 'Allen could return for Swansea'Clement: 'Relegation battle down to two teams'Bob Bradley hits out at Swansea ownersSwansea's Cork to undergo "intensive treatment"
> Swansea City Homepage
More West Bromwich Albion News
John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
Paul Clement confirms Swansea City interest in John Terry
 John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
Swansea City to consider bid for John Terry?
 West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis gestures on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
Tony Pulis pushing for summer transfer funds
West Brom remain keen on signing Terry?Report: West Brom still interested in DeeneyPulis: 'Firmino goal should not have stood'Mignolet "very pleased" with Liverpool winMilner hails "great win" over West Brom
Result: Firmino heads Liverpool to win over BaggiesTeam News: Coutinho, Firmino start for LiverpoolLive Commentary: West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Liverpool - as it happenedPreview: West Bromwich Albion vs. LiverpoolTony Pulis: 'No problem with Klopp'
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage
More West Ham United News
Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
Andy Carroll facing more time on sidelines after picking up thigh injury
 John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
Paul Clement confirms Swansea City interest in John Terry
 Chelsea's John Terry during the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Bristol Rovers at Stamford Bridge on August 23, 2016
Slaven Bilic refuses to rule out move for Chelsea legend John Terry
West Ham to replace Bilic with Inzaghi?Bilic heaps praise on Terry ahead of Blues exitWilkins tips Terry for West Ham moveDiafra Sakho involved in bust-up with Bilic?Kompany on Everton, West Ham radar?
Bilic refuses to blame Darren RandolphBilic: 'West Ham still have work to do'Result: Borini salvages point for struggling SunderlandTeam News: Two changes for West Ham UnitedBrady: 'Lukaku twice turned down Hammers'
> West Ham United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Arsenal31176863402357
7Everton33169860372357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough32412162339-1624
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 