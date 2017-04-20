New Transfer Talk header

Report: Michael Keane to leave Burnley at end of season

Highly-rated England defender Michael Keane will leave Burnley at the end of the season, according to reports.
Michael Keane has reportedly decided to leave Burnley at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has impressed for the Clarets over the past nine months, making 33 Premier League appearances and being nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

Keane also won his first England cap last autumn in the World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovenia.

According to Sky Sports News, the former Manchester United player has opted to seek pastures new in the summer, with a host of clubs said to be eager to recruit him.

Keane, who has played on loan for a host of teams including Derby County, Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers, has one year left on his Burnley deal.

Dyche: 'Keane deserving of recognition'
Report: Michael Keane to leave Burnley at end of season
Sean Dyche bemused by Burnley away form
Sean Dyche pleased with "excellent" Burnley performance despite defeat
