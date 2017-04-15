Sean Dyche bemused by Burnley away form

Burnley manager Sean Dyche admits that he is unsure why his side have struggled so much away from home this season.

The Clarets are one of only two teams in England's top four tiers still looking for their first away win of the campaign, with Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Everton making it 19 games without a win on the road across all competitions this term.

Burnley have had their share of bad luck along the way, notably with Ben Mee's unfortunate own goal at Goodison Park, but Dyche believes that a win is just around the corner if they continue playing as they have been.

"It's a head scratcher when you think of the times away from home we have had the chance to put one to bed," he told reporters.

"With that kind of performance that is going to win you a game away from home at some point, I think. One day all the deflections are going to happen for you. We don't want to rely on it but it would be nice if a couple of deflections went in for us."

Despite their torrid away form, Burnley remain eight points clear of the relegation zone with just five games of the season left.