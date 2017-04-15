Apr 15, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Attendance: 39,328
Everton
3-1
Burnley
Jagielka (49'), Mee (70' og.), Lukaku (74')
Gueye (29'), Barkley (72')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Vokes (52' pen.)

Sean Dyche bemused by Burnley away form

Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
© SilverHub
Burnley manager Sean Dyche admits that he is unsure why his side have struggled so much away from home this season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 at 14:44 UK

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has admitted that he is unsure why his side have struggled so much away from home this season.

The Clarets are one of only two teams in England's top four tiers still looking for their first away win of the campaign, with Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Everton making it 19 games without a win on the road across all competitions this term.

Burnley have had their share of bad luck along the way, notably with Ben Mee's unfortunate own goal at Goodison Park, but Dyche believes that a win is just around the corner if they continue playing as they have been.

"It's a head scratcher when you think of the times away from home we have had the chance to put one to bed," he told reporters.

"With that kind of performance that is going to win you a game away from home at some point, I think. One day all the deflections are going to happen for you. We don't want to rely on it but it would be nice if a couple of deflections went in for us."

Despite their torrid away form, Burnley remain eight points clear of the relegation zone with just five games of the season left.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche gesticulates in the match against Chelsea on February 12, 2017
Read Next:
Dyche pleased with Burnley display
>
View our homepages for Sean Dyche, Ben Mee, Football
Your Comments
More Burnley News
Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Live Commentary: Everton 3-1 Burnley - as it happened
 Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Everton and Bournemouth on February 4, 2017
Result: Everton march on at home to climb up to fifth
 Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
Sean Dyche bemused by Burnley away form
Dyche pleased with Burnley displayTeam News: Williams returns to Everton XIDyche: 'Keane deserving of recognition'Hazard, Kante among PFA award nomineesEverton to consider move for Cook?
Villa consider move for Burnley midfielder?Spurs to replace Janssen with Gray?Result: Middlesbrough, Burnley play out goalless drawTeam News: Defour back out for BurnleyAgnew still "confident" of survival
> Burnley Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32244465254076
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311513346242258
6Everton33169860372357
7Arsenal30166861392254
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 