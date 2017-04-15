Apr 15, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
3-1
Burnley
Jagielka (49'), Mee (70' og.), Lukaku (74')
Gueye (29'), Barkley (72')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Vokes (52')

Sean Dyche pleased with "excellent" Burnley performance despite defeat

Burnley manager Sean Dyche gesticulates in the match against Chelsea on February 12, 2017
© SilverHub
Burnley manager Sean Dyche suggests that his side were unfortunate to fall to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Everton at Goodison Park.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 19:39 UK

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has insisted that he was happy with his side's performance during their 3-1 defeat at the hands of Everton this afternoon.

The Clarets arrived at Goodison Park as heavy underdogs having failed to win a single away game all season, whereas Everton had won all seven of their home matches since the turn of the year.

Ultimately both records were extended, although Burnley more than held their own for the vast majority of the contest before an own goal from Ben Mee and a Romelu Lukaku strike in quick succession took the game away from the visitors.

"It is a tough one to call. You don't want to cry about it but I thought the performance was good. If you were a neutral and didn't know we hadn't won away from home, you wouldn't believe it," Dyche told reporters.

"They are on a very hot run at home but I thought first half we were excellent: we had one cleared off the line, two one v ones and their keeper has made a big save. Second half I didn't think there was that much in the game but the second one (Everton goal) has to be bad luck.

"To have a shot hit your centre-half and it is going wide and then it hits your other centre-half that has got to be bad luck. They have three minutes where they turn up the heat and one of the top strikers in the game at the moment scores a goal. That is the Premier League."

Burnley are one of only two teams in England's top four tiers still waiting for their first away win of the season.

Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Read Next:
Koeman praises Ross Barkley response
>
View our homepages for Sean Dyche, Ben Mee, Romelu Lukaku, Football
Your Comments
More Burnley News
Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Live Commentary: Everton 3-1 Burnley - as it happened
 Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Everton and Bournemouth on February 4, 2017
Result: Everton march on at home to climb up to fifth
 Burnley manager Sean Dyche gesticulates in the match against Chelsea on February 12, 2017
Sean Dyche pleased with "excellent" Burnley performance despite defeat
Team News: Williams returns to Everton XIDyche: 'Keane deserving of recognition'Hazard, Kante among PFA award nomineesEverton to consider move for Cook?Villa consider move for Burnley midfielder?
Spurs to replace Janssen with Gray?Result: Middlesbrough, Burnley play out goalless drawTeam News: Defour back out for BurnleyAgnew still "confident" of survivalDyche hints at Defour fitness test
> Burnley Homepage
More Everton News
Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Live Commentary: Everton 3-1 Burnley - as it happened
 Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Everton ban 'The Sun' after Kelvin MacKenzie article on Ross Barkley and Liverpool
 Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Ronald Koeman praises Ross Barkley response
Dyche pleased with Burnley displayResult: Everton beat Burnley to move fifthTeam News: Williams returns to Everton XIBrady: 'Lukaku twice turned down Hammers'Schneiderlin: 'Ambition key in Everton move'
Report: Arsenal beat Everton to Sead Kolasinac'The Sun' suspends columnist over Liverpool articleKoeman: 'Barkley will learn from nightclub brawl' Koeman: 'Everton the best place for Barkley'Drogba: 'Lukaku to Chelsea makes sense'
> Everton Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Primeira Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
4Liverpool32189568402863
5Everton33169860372357
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
7Arsenal30166861392254
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 