Troy Deeney has responded to fresh speculation over his future by claiming that he has no real desire to leave Watford, as long as the club want to keep him in place.

The 28-year-old was reportedly made the subject of a £20m bid by Leicester City last summer, while West Bromwich Albion have been frequently linked with the striker in recent months.

Reports claimed earlier this week that Tony Pulis had placed Deeney at the top of his wishlist for the off-season, looking to capitalise on a supposed falling out between the club captain and his manager.

Deeney claims that his long-term future is down to the Hornets, however, telling reporters: "Leicester, West Ham, Everton - I've been linked with everyone at some point. I'm used to it now.

"I just leave it all to the club. If Watford want to keep me, then I'm happy to stay. If they want to get rid of me, then we will shake hands like men and move on."

Deeney has scored 10 goals in 31 Premier League appearances for Watford this term, leaving him three behind last season's tally.