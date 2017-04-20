New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Watford skipper Troy Deeney "happy to stay" at Vicarage road

Watford captain Troy Deeney celebrates after scoring the opening goal in his side's 4-2 defeat at the hands of Norwich on May 11, 2016
© Getty Images
Watford striker Troy Deeney insists that his future is down to the club to decide, amid suggestions that West Bromwich Albion are plotting a £20m summer transfer.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 20:26 UK

Troy Deeney has responded to fresh speculation over his future by claiming that he has no real desire to leave Watford, as long as the club want to keep him in place.

The 28-year-old was reportedly made the subject of a £20m bid by Leicester City last summer, while West Bromwich Albion have been frequently linked with the striker in recent months.

Reports claimed earlier this week that Tony Pulis had placed Deeney at the top of his wishlist for the off-season, looking to capitalise on a supposed falling out between the club captain and his manager.

Deeney claims that his long-term future is down to the Hornets, however, telling reporters: "Leicester, West Ham, Everton - I've been linked with everyone at some point. I'm used to it now.

"I just leave it all to the club. If Watford want to keep me, then I'm happy to stay. If they want to get rid of me, then we will shake hands like men and move on."

Deeney has scored 10 goals in 31 Premier League appearances for Watford this term, leaving him three behind last season's tally.

Troy Deeney looks dejected during the Premier League game between Burnley and Watford on September 26, 2016
Read Next:
Report: West Brom still interested in Deeney
>
View our homepages for Troy Deeney, Tony Pulis, Football
Your Comments
More Watford News
Walter Mazzarri watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Walter Mazzarri: 'I am 100% not leaving Watford this summer'
 Watford captain Troy Deeney celebrates after scoring the opening goal in his side's 4-2 defeat at the hands of Norwich on May 11, 2016
Watford skipper Troy Deeney "happy to stay" at Vicarage road
 Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Watford line up Claudio Ranieri as Walter Mazzarri replacement?
Capoue delighted to reach 40-point markResult: Watford beat Swansea for third win in four gamesTeam News: Swansea make three changes for Watford clashWalter Mazzarri bemoans poor 'luck'Result: Spurs thrash Watford to close gap on Chelsea
Team News: Harry Kane returns to Spurs benchLive Commentary: Tottenham 4-0 Watford - as it happenedPochettino: 'Lopez is ready to fill in'Mazzarri: "We do not have a defence now"Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Watford
> Watford Homepage
More West Bromwich Albion News
Watford captain Troy Deeney celebrates after scoring the opening goal in his side's 4-2 defeat at the hands of Norwich on May 11, 2016
Watford skipper Troy Deeney "happy to stay" at Vicarage road
 John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
Paul Clement confirms Swansea City interest in John Terry
 John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
Swansea City to consider bid for John Terry?
Pulis pushing for summer transfer fundsWest Brom remain keen on signing Terry?Report: West Brom still interested in DeeneyPulis: 'Firmino goal should not have stood'Mignolet "very pleased" with Liverpool win
Milner hails "great win" over West BromResult: Firmino heads Liverpool to win over BaggiesTeam News: Coutinho, Firmino start for LiverpoolLive Commentary: West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Liverpool - as it happenedPreview: West Bromwich Albion vs. Liverpool
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Arsenal31176863402357
7Everton33169860372357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough32412162339-1624
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 