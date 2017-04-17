West Bromwich Albion will push ahead with a £20m bid for Troy Deeney in the summer to test Watford's resolve, according to a report.

Watford skipper Troy Deeney reportedly remains on the radar of West Bromwich Albion, despite Tony Pulis recently conceding that the Hornets are unlikely to sell one of their key players.

The Birmingham-born striker, who has spent the past seven years at Vicarage Road, emerged as a rumoured summer transfer target for the Baggies earlier this month.

Pulis was quick to play down the speculation, insisting that Deeney would not be allowed to leave Watford even if a bid was made, but The Sun claims that the Welshman will still push ahead with plans to lure one of his top targets.

It is suggested that Pulis, who lost Saido Berahino to Stoke City in January, will test Watford's resolve with a bid in the region of £20m - similar to the amount Leicester City are said to have offered last summer.

Deeney has scored 10 goals in 31 Premier League appearances this term, requiring just three more to match his tally from last season.