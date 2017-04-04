Apr 4, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
vs.
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
 

Tony Pulis: 'Watford won't sell Troy Deeney'

Watford captain Troy Deeney celebrates after scoring the opening goal in his side's 4-2 defeat at the hands of Norwich on May 11, 2016
© Getty Images
West Bromwich Albion head coach Tony Pulis insists that Watford would not sell Troy Deeney, even if the Baggies decided to make a bid for him.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 3, 2017 at 17:15 UK

West Bromwich Albion head coach Tony Pulis has played down reports that the Baggies are interested in signing Watford striker Troy Deeney.

It has been claimed that Pulis is keen to bring the forward to The Hawthorns but ahead of the game between the two teams on Tuesday night, he has suggested that the Hornets will not consider parting ways with their captain.

The 59-year-old told reporters: "I don't think they'd want to sell him anyway.

"I've got a lot of time for Troy, he's come through the lower leagues and it's brilliant to see him in the Premier League, but he's a Watford player, and I'll show Watford respect.

"He didn't play on Saturday (a 1-0 win over Sunderland) and they won and played very well. He has been a big influence at that football club and he has been a talisman over the last few years."

Deeney has scored 105 goals in 294 appearances for Watford since the club paid Walsall £500,000 for his signature in 2010.

Watford captain Troy Deeney celebrates after scoring the opening goal in his side's 4-2 defeat at the hands of Norwich on May 11, 2016
Read Next:
Report: Troy Deeney wanted by West Brom
>
View our homepages for Tony Pulis, Troy Deeney, Football
Your Comments
More West Bromwich Albion News
Wilfried Bony in action for Stoke City on September 10, 2016
Everton, West Ham United, West Bromwich Albion target move for Wilfried Bony?
 Watford captain Troy Deeney celebrates after scoring the opening goal in his side's 4-2 defeat at the hands of Norwich on May 11, 2016
Tony Pulis: 'Watford won't sell Troy Deeney'
 Watford captain Troy Deeney celebrates after scoring the opening goal in his side's 4-2 defeat at the hands of Norwich on May 11, 2016
Report: Troy Deeney a summer target for West Bromwich Albion
Report: Fletcher offered new West Brom dealMourinho refuses to criticise West BromPulis tips United for title next seasonResult: West Brom hold Man United at Old TraffordTeam News: Rashford up front for United
Live Commentary: Man United 0-0 West Brom - as it happenedJohn Terry offered new deal by Chelsea?Pulis wary of Man United challengeWest Brom 'to return for Carvalho'Preview: Man Utd vs. West Brom
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage
More Watford News
Watford captain Troy Deeney celebrates after scoring the opening goal in his side's 4-2 defeat at the hands of Norwich on May 11, 2016
Tony Pulis: 'Watford won't sell Troy Deeney'
 Watford captain Troy Deeney celebrates after scoring the opening goal in his side's 4-2 defeat at the hands of Norwich on May 11, 2016
Report: Troy Deeney a summer target for West Bromwich Albion
 Watford manager Walter Mazzarri during the Premier League match between Watford and Chelsea at Vicarage Road on August 20, 2016
Result: Miguel Britos goal helps Watford to win over Sunderland
Team News: Four changes for WatfordMazzarri: 'We will not underestimate Sunderland'Watford confirm deal for Tom CleverleyCleverley 'closing in on Watford transfer'Result: Deeney own goal hands Palace third successive win
Team News: Schlupp replaces Van Aanholt for PalaceLive Commentary: Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford - as it happenedOkaka: 'Gabbiadini could play for Real'Redmond hails 'joyful' Saints sideResult: Saints edge past Watford in thriller
> Watford Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
 