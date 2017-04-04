West Bromwich Albion head coach Tony Pulis insists that Watford would not sell Troy Deeney, even if the Baggies decided to make a bid for him.

It has been claimed that Pulis is keen to bring the forward to The Hawthorns but ahead of the game between the two teams on Tuesday night, he has suggested that the Hornets will not consider parting ways with their captain.

The 59-year-old told reporters: "I don't think they'd want to sell him anyway.

"I've got a lot of time for Troy, he's come through the lower leagues and it's brilliant to see him in the Premier League, but he's a Watford player, and I'll show Watford respect.

"He didn't play on Saturday (a 1-0 win over Sunderland) and they won and played very well. He has been a big influence at that football club and he has been a talisman over the last few years."

Deeney has scored 105 goals in 294 appearances for Watford since the club paid Walsall £500,000 for his signature in 2010.