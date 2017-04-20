A report claims that Michael Keane is now on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur, joining the likes of Everton and Liverpool in showing an interest in the Burnley defender.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly the latest club to have joined the race to sign £30m-rated central defender Michael Keane from Burnley.

The England international has been linked with an array of clubs after marking his first season at Premier League level in impressive style, recently earning a nod for the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

Keane is widely expected to move on from Lancashire at the end of the campaign, sparking a potential bidding war for his services, and The Telegraph claims that Spurs are one of the sides attempting to bring him on board.

It is understood that Everton and Liverpool have already shown an interest in the 24-year-old, who set Burnley back just £2m when joining from Manchester United two years ago.

The same report suggests that, should Spurs land their target, they may listen to offers from Man United for versatile defensive player Eric Dier to free up space.