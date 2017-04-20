Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Thursday morning's headlines:

Manchester United 'frontrunners to land James Rodriguez'

Real Madrid forward James Rodriguez will reportedly snub Arsenal to join Manchester United. Read more.

Alvaro Morata 'to leave Real Madrid this summer'

Spain international Alvaro Morata reportedly plans to leave Real Madrid this summer. Read more.

Liverpool 'not interested in signing Joe Hart'

A Liverpool source allegedly denies reports that the club are interested in signing Joe Hart. Read more.

Bernardo Silva 'dreams of Spain, England move'

Portugal attacker Bernardo Silva admits that he 'dreams of one day playing in Spain or England' despite his happiness at AS Monaco. Read more.

Southampton 'join Gylfi Sigurdsson race'

A report claims that Swansea City attacker Gylfi Sigurdsson is a summer transfer target for Southampton. Read more.

Jose Mourinho guarded on Zlatan Ibrahimovic future

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho insists that he 'does not think about' the future of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Read more.

Jose Mourinho comments on Anthony Martial future

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho insists that Anthony Martial is part of his plans moving forward despite a difficult season for the France international. Read more.

Manchester United to offer new deal to midfielder Ander Herrera?

Manchester United are reportedly ready to offer a new contract to midfielder Ander Herrera as he continues to impress for the club this season. Read more.

Slaven Bilic heaps praise on John Terry ahead of Chelsea exit

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic praises the attributes of defender John Terry after the Blues skipper announced that he was leaving Chelsea. Read more.

Arsene Wenger to consider Wojciech Szczesny return?

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly contemplating a return to the first-team squad for goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny. Read more.

David Ospina agrees personal terms with Fenerbahce?

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina reportedly agrees personal terms with Fenerbahce ahead of a potential move in the summer. Read more.

Sead Kolasinac decides to join Arsenal in summer?

Schalke 04 defender Sead Kolasinac reportedly decides to sign a long-term contract with Arsenal in the summer. Read more.

Swansea City to consider bid for John Terry?

Swansea City will reportedly lodge a bid for defender John Terry should they secure their Premier League status for another year. Read more.

Claudio Bravo to remain at Manchester City?

Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo will reportedly remain at Manchester City next season, despite making a number of mistakes during his first year at the Etihad Stadium. Read more.

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart to seal move to Liverpool?

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart will reportedly complete a £20m move to Liverpool in the summer. Read more.