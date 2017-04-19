New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Slaven Bilic heaps praise on John Terry ahead of Chelsea exit

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic praises the attributes of defender John Terry after the Blues skipper announced that he was leaving Chelsea.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 11:27 UK

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has not ruled out a move for Chelsea defender John Terry during the summer transfer window.

On Monday, Terry announced that he would be leaving Stamford Bridge at the end of the campaign, and that has already resulted in speculation over his next move.

The rivalry between the two clubs may lead to Terry shunning any possible move to the Hammers, but Bilic has insisted that he will "never say never" over an approach to sign the 36-year-old.

The 48-year-old is quoted by The Mirror as saying: "Every manager and club would think about him because there aren't many leaders like him, but then again, we have experience in that position. We have good players in that position so never say never but I don't think about that right now.

"When you are talking about leadership and characters on the pitch, you are talking about them - [Steven] Gerrard, [Frank] Lampard, [Rio] Ferdinand and Terry.

"John Terry is Mr Chelsea. He's done everything and he definitely has at least a couple of years left. Whether that will be at West Ham or in the US, I don't know. We don't think about that right now. I don't think this is the end of John Terry's career."

Terry has made just eight starts for Chelsea during the current campaign.

John Terry applauds as he leaves the pitch during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Newcastle United on February 13, 2016
Read Next:
Wilkins tips Terry for West Ham move
>
View our homepages for Slaven Bilic, John Terry, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Slaven Bilic heaps praise on John Terry ahead of Chelsea exit
 Chelsea's John Terry during the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Bristol Rovers at Stamford Bridge on August 23, 2016
Chelsea captain John Terry to leave club at end of season
 Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Real Madrid 'given go-ahead for £100m Eden Hazard deal'
Swansea to consider bid for John Terry?Robson urges Arsenal to ignore TerryEric Dier: 'Spurs are unstoppable'Wilkins tips Terry for West Ham moveBegovic: 'No nerves in Chelsea camp'
Neville questions John Terry timingAC Milan renew interest in Cesc Fabregas?Young: 'We expected to beat Chelsea'Arsenal to push Sanchez towards PSG?West Brom remain keen on signing Terry?
> Chelsea Homepage
More West Ham United News
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Slaven Bilic heaps praise on John Terry ahead of Chelsea exit
 John Terry applauds as he leaves the pitch during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Newcastle United on February 13, 2016
Ray Wilkins tips John Terry for West Ham United move
 Diafra Sakho of West Ham United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at the Boleyn Ground on September 14, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Diafra Sakho involved in bust-up with manager Slaven Bilic?
Kompany on Everton, West Ham radar?Bilic refuses to blame Darren RandolphBilic: 'West Ham still have work to do'Result: Borini salvages point for struggling SunderlandTeam News: Two changes for West Ham United
Brady: 'Lukaku twice turned down Hammers'Bilic: 'Sunderland game vital for West Ham'Antonio out for season with "significant injury"Jokanovic: 'I'm committed to Fulham'West Ham revive interest in Lamine Kone?
> West Ham United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Arsenal31176863402357
7Everton33169860372357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough32412162339-1624
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 