Swansea City to consider bid for John Terry?

John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
© SilverHub
Swansea City will reportedly lodge a bid for defender John Terry should they secure their Premier League status for another year.
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 10:13 UK

Defender John Terry has reportedly emerged as a potential transfer target for Swansea City.

On Monday, Terry announced that he would be ending his long-term association with Chelsea after falling down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, but he has suggested that he intends to continue his playing career.

West Bromwich Albion have been linked with a move for the 36-year-old, and according to the Daily Star, they will face competition from Swansea should the Welsh club remain in the Premier League.

They currently sit two points adrift of safety in the standings, but one factor in their favour is boss Paul Clement, who Terry knows well from his time in West London.

Swansea held an interest in the Blues skipper in January, but he indicated that he was keen to fight for his place at the leaders.

Terry has made just eight starts in all competitions this season, while he has made just one appearance in the league since September 11.

John Terry applauds as he leaves the pitch during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Newcastle United on February 13, 2016
Your Comments
