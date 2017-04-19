Swansea City will reportedly lodge a bid for defender John Terry should they secure their Premier League status for another year.

Defender John Terry has reportedly emerged as a potential transfer target for Swansea City.

On Monday, Terry announced that he would be ending his long-term association with Chelsea after falling down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, but he has suggested that he intends to continue his playing career.

West Bromwich Albion have been linked with a move for the 36-year-old, and according to the Daily Star, they will face competition from Swansea should the Welsh club remain in the Premier League.

They currently sit two points adrift of safety in the standings, but one factor in their favour is boss Paul Clement, who Terry knows well from his time in West London.

Swansea held an interest in the Blues skipper in January, but he indicated that he was keen to fight for his place at the leaders.

Terry has made just eight starts in all competitions this season, while he has made just one appearance in the league since September 11.