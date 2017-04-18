New Transfer Talk header

West Bromwich Albion remain keen on signing Chelsea defender John Terry?

John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
West Bromwich Albion reportedly remain keen on signing defender John Terry, who has announced that he will leave Chelsea at the end of the season.
Tuesday, April 18, 2017

John Terry has reportedly remained as a target for West Bromwich Albion, despite allegedly turning down a move to The Hawthorns in January.

Baggies head coach Tony Pulis has previously suggested that he was keen to sign Terry at the turn of the year, claiming that the 36-year-old wanted to remain at Chelsea.

However, the centre-back announced on Monday that he will leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the campaign and that is expected to lead to numerous clubs wanting to sign the player.

According to The Mirror, West Brom will make another bid to sign Terry in the summer as he contemplates his next move, whether that be in England or abroad.

The Baggies have generally performed well at the back this season, but the departure of Jonas Olsson has already freed up a space ahead of the summer transfer window.

Pulis also faces the prospect of having to fend off interest for Jonny Evans, who is said to have admirers in the top flight.

Terry is likely to be keen on regular first-team action having made only eight starts for Chelsea in all competitions this season.

