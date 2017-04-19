Real Madrid forward James Rodriguez will reportedly snub Arsenal to join Manchester United.

Manchester United have allegedly emerged as the frontrunners to sign Real Madrid's James Rodriguez.

Arsenal are no longer the favourites to snap up the Colombia international because the Gunners are due to offload his compatriot David Ospina, according to Don Balon.

Ospina was said to be key to luring Rodriguez to the Emirates Stadium as he is the Real star's brother-in-law, but the goalkeeper is joining Fenerbahce in the summer.

United are said to have moved into pole position to secure Rodriguez's services, with the forward now expected to snub the Gunners this summer.

The South American has scored 23 goals for Real since joining the Spanish giants from Monaco in 2014.