Bernardo Silva 'dreams of Spain, England move'

AS Monaco's Bernardo Silva celebrates after scoring against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League on September 14, 2016
Portugal attacker Bernardo Silva admits that he 'dreams of one day playing in Spain or England' despite his happiness at AS Monaco.
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 15:30 UK

AS Monaco attacker Bernardo Silva has admitted that he 'dreams of one day playing in Spain or England'.

The 22-year-old has scored eight times and registered eight assists for Monaco in all competitions this season, and it is understood that the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United are all pursing the Portuguese.

Silva has insisted that he is "feeling very well" at his Ligue 1 outfit, but has conceded that he wants to make the move to either La Liga or the Premier League in the near future.

"For now, I'm feeling very well here in Monaco," Silva told CNN. "It's my third season in France, but of course all the players want to play in the best leagues. Spain and England are the best, and of course I dream one day to be there."

Silva has scored twice in eight Champions League appearances for Monaco this season.

