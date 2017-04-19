New Transfer Talk header

Claudio Bravo to remain at Manchester City?

Claudio Bravo in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo will reportedly remain at Manchester City next season, despite making a number of mistakes during his first year at the Etihad Stadium.
Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has allegedly decided to remain at the Etihad Stadium next season in a bid to prove himself in the Premier League.

Since signing from Barcelona in August, Bravo has made a number of high-profile mistakes and he found himself dropped from the starting lineup earlier in 2017.

However, it appears that he will look to challenge for the number-one spot at the club during the new campaign after it was suggested that he is trying to improve his English.

According to The Sun, a source said: "Claudio is planning to stay for at least next season. He is now getting to grips with the language to help with the demands of the league.

"Pep [Guardiola] wants to bring in a new goalkeeper, but Claudio has no intention of cutting his losses and running in his first year of his contract."

Bravo has made 28 appearances for City in all competitions this season.

Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
