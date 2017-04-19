Schalke 04 defender Sead Kolasinac reportedly decides to sign a long-term contract with Arsenal in the summer.

Arsenal have reportedly won the race to sign Schalke 04 defender Sead Kolasinac at the end of the season.

Earlier this week, it was suggested that the Gunners were competing with AC Milan for the left-back who is out of contract in the summer.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Arsenal will add the player to their squad after he agreed to sign a four-year deal at the Emirates Stadium.

It has been claimed that a potential stumbling block was the uncertainty over Arsene Wenger's future but with the Frenchman likely to stay, the 23-year-old Bosnian international has opted to link up with the North London outfit.

It has previously been reported that Chelsea were keen on Kolasinac, but it appears as though they have been beaten to his signature by their city rivals.