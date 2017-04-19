New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Sead Kolasinac decides to join Arsenal in summer?

Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac poses for a team photo on July 17, 2015
© Getty Images
Schalke 04 defender Sead Kolasinac reportedly decides to sign a long-term contract with Arsenal in the summer.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 10:11 UK

Arsenal have reportedly won the race to sign Schalke 04 defender Sead Kolasinac at the end of the season.

Earlier this week, it was suggested that the Gunners were competing with AC Milan for the left-back who is out of contract in the summer.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Arsenal will add the player to their squad after he agreed to sign a four-year deal at the Emirates Stadium.

It has been claimed that a potential stumbling block was the uncertainty over Arsene Wenger's future but with the Frenchman likely to stay, the 23-year-old Bosnian international has opted to link up with the North London outfit.

It has previously been reported that Chelsea were keen on Kolasinac, but it appears as though they have been beaten to his signature by their city rivals.

Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac poses for a team photo on July 17, 2015
Read Next:
Kolasinac to choose between Arsenal, Milan?
>
View our homepages for Sead Kolasinac, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac poses for a team photo on July 17, 2015
Sead Kolasinac decides to join Arsenal in summer?
 Alexis Sanchez scores during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Arsenal on April 17, 2017
Live Commentary: Middlesbrough 1-2 Arsenal - as it happened
 Wojciech Szczesny of AS Roma in action during the pre-season friendly match between AS Roma and Sevilla FC at Olimpico Stadium on August 14, 2015
Arsene Wenger to consider Wojciech Szczesny return?
Ospina agrees personal terms with Turkish side?Jack Wilshere suffers broken legRobson urges Arsenal to ignore TerryWilshere: 'Belief in God motivates me'Steve Agnew bemoans missed opportunity
Wenger: 'Tactical change was needed'Wenger: 'No more room for Arsenal slip-ups'Dortmund to rival Arsenal for striker?Arsenal target open to Premier League moveArsenal to push Sanchez towards PSG?
> Arsenal Homepage
More Schalke 04 News
Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac poses for a team photo on July 17, 2015
Sead Kolasinac decides to join Arsenal in summer?
 Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac poses for a team photo on July 17, 2015
Report: Sead Kolasinac to choose between Arsenal and AC Milan
 Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac poses for a team photo on July 17, 2015
Report: Arsenal beat Everton to Sead Kolasinac signing
Huntelaar confirms Schalke 04 exitSchalke set asking price for Arsenal target?Chelsea 'confident of signing Kolisinac'Schalke: 'No Liverpool approach for Meyer'Liverpool 'join race to sign Max Meyer'
Man United up against Anderlecht in EL quartersEuropa round-up: Lyon, Ajax into quartersEL roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Man Utd drawSchalke 04 complete Bentaleb dealMan Utd draw Rostov in Europa League
> Schalke 04 Homepage
More AC Milan News
Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac poses for a team photo on July 17, 2015
Sead Kolasinac decides to join Arsenal in summer?
 Cesc Fabregas of Chelsea in action during a Pre Season Friendly between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
AC Milan 'renew interest in Cesc Fabregas'
 Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac poses for a team photo on July 17, 2015
Report: Sead Kolasinac to choose between Arsenal and AC Milan
Barcelona considering Deulofeu returnNew owner: 'Milan will return to summit'AC Milan sold to Chinese consortiumItalian giants to target Liverpool defender?Milan talk to Barca over Gerard Deulofeu
Premier League trio chasing Donnarumma?Barca to exercise Deulofeu buy-back clause?Spurs pair attracting interest from Italy?Yaya Toure wanted by both Milan clubs?Report: Man City preparing record Donnarumma bid
> AC Milan Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Arsenal31176863402357
7Everton33169860372357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough32412162339-1624
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 