Schalke 04 left-back Sead Kolasinac is to choose whether to sign for Arsenal or AC Milan next week, according to reports.

Sead Kolasinac has reportedly narrowed his future club options to a two-team shortlist of Arsenal and AC Milan.

The Schalke 04 left-back was rumoured to have agreed to join the Gunners last week, turning down fellow Premier League side Everton in the process.

However, numerous reports attributed to Kolasinac's father suggest that his son will be choosing between Arsene Wenger's side and the Rossoneri.

When quizzed about his son's next move, Kolasinac senior is quoted by Bosnian TV station N1 Sarajevo as saying: "Next week we will decide everything."

The Bosnia & Herzegovina defender has less than three months remaining on his Schalke contract and is yet to sign an extension with the German side, who currently sit 11th in the Bundesliga.