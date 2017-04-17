Report: Sead Kolasinac to choose between Arsenal and AC Milan

Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac poses for a team photo on July 17, 2015
© Getty Images
Schalke 04 left-back Sead Kolasinac is to choose whether to sign for Arsenal or AC Milan next week, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 17, 2017 at 09:45 UK

Sead Kolasinac has reportedly narrowed his future club options to a two-team shortlist of Arsenal and AC Milan.

The Schalke 04 left-back was rumoured to have agreed to join the Gunners last week, turning down fellow Premier League side Everton in the process.

However, numerous reports attributed to Kolasinac's father suggest that his son will be choosing between Arsene Wenger's side and the Rossoneri.

When quizzed about his son's next move, Kolasinac senior is quoted by Bosnian TV station N1 Sarajevo as saying: "Next week we will decide everything."

The Bosnia & Herzegovina defender has less than three months remaining on his Schalke contract and is yet to sign an extension with the German side, who currently sit 11th in the Bundesliga.

Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac poses for a team photo on July 17, 2015
Read Next:
Report: Arsenal beat Everton to Sead Kolasinac
>
View our homepages for Sead Kolasinac, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac poses for a team photo on July 17, 2015
Report: Sead Kolasinac to choose between Arsenal and AC Milan
 Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Mesut Ozil: 'Bayern Munich loss one of darkest hours of my football career'
 Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'Hector Bellerin criticism is unfair'
Wenger urges Bellerin to miss U21 EurosLampard: 'Alli deserves PFA nomination'Ozil: 'I asked Wenger for Arsenal move'Agnew: 'I have sympathy for Wenger'Wenger: 'Speculation could be affecting form'
Wenger refusing to bow down to Sanchez 'demands'Report: Arsenal beat Everton to Sead KolasinacWilshere hurt by "faltering" Arsenal formJulian Draxler "would love" Ozil at PSGPreview: Middlesbrough vs. Arsenal
> Arsenal Homepage
More Schalke 04 News
Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac poses for a team photo on July 17, 2015
Report: Sead Kolasinac to choose between Arsenal and AC Milan
 Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac poses for a team photo on July 17, 2015
Report: Arsenal beat Everton to Sead Kolasinac signing
 Frankfurt's Peruvian defender Carlos Zambrano (L) and Schalke's Dutch striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Schalke 04 v Eintracht Frankfurt in Gelsenkirchen, on September 23, 2015
Klaas-Jan Huntelaar confirms Schalke 04 exit
Schalke set asking price for Arsenal target?Chelsea 'confident of signing Kolisinac'Schalke: 'No Liverpool approach for Meyer'Liverpool 'join race to sign Max Meyer'Man United up against Anderlecht in EL quarters
Europa round-up: Lyon, Ajax into quartersEL roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Man Utd drawSchalke 04 complete Bentaleb dealMan Utd draw Rostov in Europa LeagueEL roundup: Spurs, Athletic, Fiorentina crash out
> Schalke 04 Homepage
More AC Milan News
Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac poses for a team photo on July 17, 2015
Report: Sead Kolasinac to choose between Arsenal and AC Milan
 Gerard Deulofeu celebrates scoring Everton's third against Stoke on December 28, 2015
Barcelona considering Gerard Deulofeu return
 A general view of San Siro Stadium with only few fans before the AC Milan v Livorno serie A match on February 11, 2007
New owner Yonghong Li: 'AC Milan will return to summit'
AC Milan sold to Chinese consortiumItalian giants to target Liverpool defender?Milan talk to Barca over Gerard DeulofeuPremier League trio chasing Donnarumma?Barca to exercise Deulofeu buy-back clause?
Spurs pair attracting interest from Italy?Yaya Toure wanted by both Milan clubs?Report: Man City preparing record Donnarumma bidDeulofeu downplays talk of Barca returnDonnarumma wants AC Milan extension
> AC Milan Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Everton33169860372357
7Arsenal30166861392254
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 